Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest.