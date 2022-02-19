 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

