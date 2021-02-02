This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
