Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.