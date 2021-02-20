 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

