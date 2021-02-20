This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%.…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is e…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperat…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynch…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted.…