Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

