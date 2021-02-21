This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%.…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is e…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynch…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs…