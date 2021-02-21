 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

