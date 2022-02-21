Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
