Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph.