Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

