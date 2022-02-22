 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

