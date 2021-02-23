For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%.…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is e…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 …
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted.…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynch…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…