Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest.