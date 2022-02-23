Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
