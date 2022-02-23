 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

