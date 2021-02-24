 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

