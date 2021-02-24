Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%.…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted.…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect…