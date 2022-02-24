This evening in Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
