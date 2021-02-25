This evening in Lynchburg: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
