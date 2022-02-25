 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

