Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Occasional rain. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

