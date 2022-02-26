This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s t…