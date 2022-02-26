 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

