Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

