Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesda…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…