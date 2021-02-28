Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
