Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.