Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.