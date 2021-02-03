Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
