Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lynchburg Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
