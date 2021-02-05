Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.