 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert