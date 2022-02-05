Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40…