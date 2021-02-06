Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.