Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

