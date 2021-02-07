 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

