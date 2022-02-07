 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert