Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

