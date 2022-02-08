 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

