Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.