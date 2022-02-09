This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
