 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert