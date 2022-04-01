 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

