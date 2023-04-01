Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
