It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The ar…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It sh…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks like i…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…