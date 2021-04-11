Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.