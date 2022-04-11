Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.