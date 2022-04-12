Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's for…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Lync…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 de…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…