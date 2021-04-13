 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

