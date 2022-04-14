Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.