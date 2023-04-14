Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.