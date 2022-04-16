Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
