Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
