The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …