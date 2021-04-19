 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

