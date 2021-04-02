 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

