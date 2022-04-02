 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

