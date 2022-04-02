Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.